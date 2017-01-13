Wiley scores 27, leads Eastern Washington over Idaho State (Jan 12, 2017)

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) Jacob Wiley scored 27 points and Eastern Washington beat Idaho State 92-85 on Thursday night.

Wiley was 10 of 12 from the floor and made 7 of 8 free throws. Bogdan Bliznyuk had 19 points for the Eagles (11-6, 3-1 Big Sky Conference), who shot 33 of 56 (59 percent) from the field. Sir Washington scored 15 and Mason Peatling had 12 points for the Eagles.

Brandon Boyd had 23 points and Ethan Telfair scored 21 to lead Idaho State (2-13, 0-3).

Telfair made a 3-pointer to give the Bengals their last lead, 50-46 with 17:50 to play. Eastern Washington used a 17-3 run and led 63-53. The Bengals pulled to 65-61 midway through the second half but didn’t get closer.

Bliznyuk scored 13 points, including 11 straight, during a 16-5 spurt that stretched the Eagles’ lead to 81-66 with 2:21 left.