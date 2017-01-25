Wichita State routs Southern Illinois 87-45 behind McDuffie (Jan 24, 2017)
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Markis McDuffie scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds as Wichita State routed Southern Illinois 87-45 on Tuesday night to win their third straight.
Darral Willis Jr. had 15 points and Shaquille Morris 10 for the Shockers (18-4, 8-1 Missouri Valley), who haven’t lost at home to the Salukis since Feb. 8, 2011.
Willis’ layup put the Shockers up for good, 10-8, and sparked a 13-2 run capped by Rauno Nurger’s 3-pointer. Zach Brown’s free throw capped a 17-4 run and Wichita State led 39-22 at halftime after shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.
Wichita State opened the second half with an 11-2 run for a 24-point lead and led by 42 with 2:49 left.
Wichita State outrebounded Southern Illinois 47-27, got 19 second-chance points off of 10 offensive boards, and outscored the Salukis 44-16 in the paint.
Sean O’Brien scored 12 for the Salukis (11-11, 4-5), who have lost three straight.