Who won March Madness in 2016?

The Villanova Wildcats won their first NCAA championship title in 31 years as they defeated North Carolina 77–74 in last year's title game.

Kris Jenkins won the game with a three-pointer at the buzzer.

UNC's Marcus Paige nearly came away as the hero of the game by drilling a three-pointer to tie the game with 4.7 seconds remaining. The Tar Heels trailed by 10 points before the comeback.

The Tar Heels last won a national championship game in 2009.

North Carolina will play for its sixth national championship game on Monday night.

