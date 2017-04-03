Who is left in March Madness?

From 64 to two.

The men’s college basketball season comes to a close on Monday night as the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the NCAA championship.

North Carolina is making its 11th appearance in the NCAA championship game and is seeking its sixth title. The Tar Heels last won it all in 2009 when they defeated Michigan State 89–72. They lost in last year's national championship game to the Villanova Wildcats.

Gonzaga will be playing in its first national championship game.

Below is a look at how each team made it to the championship.

Win over No. 16 Texas Southern, 103–64

Win over No. 8 Arkansas, 72–65

Win over No. 4 Butler, 92–80

Win over No. 2 Kentucky, 75–73

Win over No. 3 Oregon, 77–76

Win over No. 16 South Dakota State, 66–46

Win over No. 8 Northwestern, 79–73

Win over No. 4 West Virginia, 61–58

Win over No. 11 Xavier, 83–59

Win over No. 7 South Carolina, 77–73

This article originally appeared on

Second Chance Busted bracket? Enter the FOX / SI Second Chance

Play Now!