White has 20, Charlotte tops N. Texas 101-76 in C-USA opener (Dec 31, 2016)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Andrien White scored 20 points off the bench and Charlotte knocked down 14 3-pointers in a 101-76 win over North Texas in the Conference USA opener on Saturday.

The 49ers (7-5) made 9 of 11 behind the arc and had a late 11-0 run, with White contributing a trey and 3-point play, to score a season-high 52 points in the first half to lead by 22.

Jon Davis added 19 points, Quentin Jackson had a career-high 17 and Braxton Ogbueze 14, making 4 of 5 3s as Charlotte ended a three-game losing streak and reached 100 points for the fourth time this season.

The 49ers finished 14 of 20 behind the arc, 31 of 60 overall and made 25 of 30 free throws. They turned 21 North Texas turnovers into 22 points and had a 49-31 rebounding advantage, 20-5 on the offensive end.

The Mean Green (6-7) went 3 of 19 from behind the arc and shot 38 percent overall. J-Mychal Reese scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15.