What The Heck Is Going On With The Syracuse Basketball Squad?

As we try to diagnose what’s wrong with this Syracuse basketball team it’s hard to figure out where to start. But here’s our detailed analysis.

The Syracuse basketball squad had not suffered a defeat to Notre Dame in five years. All that changed this past Saturday afternoon.

Going into that face-off in South Bend, I felt hopeful that perhaps the Orange could secure its first signature – and road – victory of the 2016-17 campaign.

Not even close.

The Fighting Irish (17-3, 6-1 in the ACC), No. 14 in the latest AP Poll, crushed the ‘Cuse (11-9, 3-4) in virtually every aspect of this clash.

Notre Dame’s stellar shooters lit it up from the field in general, as well as from downtown. ND dominated SU on the boards (39-28), shared the ball with excellent efficiency and dished out 20 assists on 29 made baskets. That compares with eight dimes for Syracuse on 23-of-55 (42 percent) from the field, along with a subpar 32 percent from 3-point range.

All in all, a wretched performance from the ‘Cuse, continuing its trend of lousy play outside of Central New York.

I am somewhat speechless at this juncture. What began as a season filled with promise – even according to head coach Jim Boeheim – has turned into an outright disaster.

And, it’s likely to only get direr, as numerous battles with Atlantic Coast Conference heavyweights

lurk in the near future (more on that below).

Let’s examine a few key metrics of how the 2016-17 stanza has unraveled.

Boeheim’s boys went 8-5 in the non-conference slate, the most setbacks in that portion of the schedule since JB took the helm 41 years ago.

This included a 33-point drubbing to a fairly average St. John’s outfit, the largest home loss EVER for Boeheim.

To date, Syracuse is the only ACC team to not win a road challenge. Furthermore, SU has fallen eight times in a row on the road, the longest such streak in more than five decades. Pathetic.

Per Syracuse.com, the Orange’s current 11-9 record represents its poorest through 20 match-ups in Boeheim’s tenure. It’s also two-games worse than any other 20-contest mark for the ‘Cuse in more than 45 years.

SU has 11 games remaining, beginning with its Wake Forest tilt at the Carrier Dome on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Five of those face-offs are versus ranked foes (and four of which are at home).

This is daunting, but also presents an opportunity to pick up a few marquee triumphs. So far, the Orange’s best achievements, all at home, are against Pittsburgh (RPI of 38), Monmouth (57) and Miami (81). Not an impressive resume.

I am not a pessimistic person. However, I think, if we are assessing things honestly, there’s a pretty good chance that Syracuse could experience its first losing season under Boeheim. That’s remarkable – or unremarkable, depending on your point of view – considering that JB will call it quits after the 2017-18 term.

Unless the Orange goes on a massive consecutive-victories run, or claims the ACC Tournament title, forget about an invitation to the Big Dance, or even the NIT.

What a turn of the tide for a squad that started No. 19 in the AP Poll, brought in a solid recruiting class and saw two sought-after graduate transfers land in Central New York.

I’ve documented on several occasions how we needed to exercise patience with this year’s roster, given the big number of players completely new to the system.

That said, we’re approaching February. Guys should know the zone’s nuances at this point. No one has their hands up on defense. Rebounding is constantly an issue. They just seem lost out there, and this includes on the offensive end. Little flow and fluidity. Not enough grit and hustle. A lack of heart and, most unfortunately, leadership.

This enigma is hard to decipher. In conference competition, Syracuse has locked-down on defense at the Carrier Dome. Yet on the road, SU is getting blown out. Teams are dissecting the 2-3 zone with ease, making more than half of their shots and about 43 percent from 3-point land (with countless wide-open looks).

“Our defense is not good,” Boeheim told Syracuse.com after the Notre Dame debacle. “It hasn’t been good on the road. It’s been better at home, obviously, but it’s been really bad on the road. … If you can play defense at home, there’s no reason you can’t play on the road. The court’s the same. We’re not.”

Orange players clearly, and understandably, are frustrated. Boeheim is, too.

Freshman Tyus Battle, sophomore Tyler Lydon and grad transfer Andrew White III have generated the bulk of the scoring lately. That held true against the Fighting Irish. Other than them, the offensive output has proven non-existent.

“We can’t win with three guys against anybody,” Boeheim said. “We have to have more guys. I can’t even describe how disappointed I am in a couple guys on our team. That’s the way it goes.”

The head coach didn’t specify as to whom he referred on those comments, but one would assume that list includes grad transfer John Gillon, sophomore Frank Howard and senior Tyler Roberson. Point guards Gillon and Howard are, simply put, not getting the job done versus ACC opponents. Roberson appeared on the verge of regaining his mojo, but he did nothing in the Notre Dame domination.

According to tweets from The Daily Orange’s Matt Schneidman, Roberson attempted to pass on his media availability following the ND defeat. Boeheim, apparently, wasn’t having any of that, pulling him aside for a not-so-fun chat, Schneidman tweeted.

Morale inside the ‘Cuse clubhouse is anything but good these days.

White, Lydon and Battle are leading the way, with per-contest scoring averages of 16, 14 and 10, respectively. But who, beyond those three, will pick up the slack?

I don’t have much confidence in our point guards. Senior DaJuan Coleman saw some minutes against the Fighting Irish, but his knees don’t seem 100 percent. Roberson is way too inconsistent. Freshman Taurean Thompson has displayed flashes of brilliance on offense, but his defense is a liability.

Boeheim and his staff are in a real pickle, in my opinion. Time is running out to produce anything particularly positive, which is a real shame.

Looking ahead, Coleman, Gillon, Roberson and White will have exhausted their eligibility. We only have two committed recruits for next year, having swung and missed on a plethora of top-flight targets.

Since Battle and Lydon have come on strong, and given the existing state surrounding the Syracuse program, it’s plausible that one or both of them may declare early for the NBA Draft.

Should that occur, and I’m fearful that the 2017-18 campaign – Boeheim’s last – could end up a mirror-image of the current stanza.

Depressing, for sure. Because nothing would make me happier than for JB to go out on a high note. That possibility, albeit remote, is still there. And I’ll keep on believing.

