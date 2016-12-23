What’s Bruin Show – Episode 117 – UCLA Basketball is Perfect Heading Into The Pac-12

In episode 117 of the ‘What’s Bruin Show’, we talk about the UCLA Basketball team and their perfect non-conferece record and what that means going into Pac-12 play.

In this episode, hosts Jake Merrifield and I are joined by LA Sports Hub writer Jamaal Artis to talk about the UCLA Basketball team and their perfect 13-0 start to the 2016-17 season.

This is the first time the Bruins have gone perfect in non-conference since the 1994-95 season. As you may or may not know, that was the year UCLA last won a National Championship.

Could that happen again? LaVar Ball thinks so.

Still, there is plenty of time between now and March for the Bruins to make a splash, but it does say something that UCLA can be 13-0 with wins against former #1 Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio State.

We then take a look at UCLA’s path through the Pac-12 Conference which starts next Wednesday against Oregon, the reigning Pac-12 Champions. There are several things that concern us, though we still believe the Bruins can go far.



All of this and more in Episode 117 of the podcast you all know and love, the What’s Bruin Show. Also available at Podomatic.com, iTunes and Stitcher.

