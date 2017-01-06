What Miles Bridges return means for Michigan State Basketball

Michigan State basketball had its star freshman return on Wednesday. What does Miles Bridges being back mean for the Spartans?

Miles Bridges came off the bench on Wednesday night and played limited minutes. However, he did make an impact and had an insane dunk. However, there are other ways Bridges coming back will affect the Spartans.

Here’s what this means for the Spartans moving forward.

1. Frees up Nick Ward from constant double teams

One of Michigan State’s other star freshmen, forward Nick Ward, has been a monster in the post and has emerged even more with the absence of Bridges. With that emergence has come constant double teams. While it has not slowed down Ward too much, Bridges return will bring less attention to Ward. Expect the game to open up for Ward even more and him to dominate more consistently inside on the offensive end.

2. Eron Harris no longer has to be the primary wing player

Eron Harris has had his struggles that have been well documented. One game he goes off for 20 points, the next he struggles and has five points and just as many turnovers. Harris may have been feeling more pressure to score with Bridges out. In the game Wednesday against Rutgers, he scored 24 points with Bridges returning. Like with Ward, teams may not game plan around Harris as much anymore with Bridges back.

3. More shot blocking and jaw dropping dunks

Bridges has had his share of athletic blocks and amazing, highlight reel dunks. Like this one in his return against Rutgers. Michigan State has not seen a dunker like Bridges since Jason Richardson. Expect even more alley-oops from Cassius Winston to Bridges.

