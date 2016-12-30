Western Michigan cruises to 80-50 win over Alabama A&M (Dec 29, 2016)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Thomas Wilder finished with 19 points and Western Michigan snapped a short two-game losing streak with a dominating 80-50 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday night.

The game was the last non-conference matchup for both teams, each of whom opens conference play next week.

Josh Davis scored 12 points off the bench and Tucker Haymond added 11 and eight rebounds for the Broncos (4-8), who held the Bulldogs to just 36.5 percent shooting, outrebounded them by 21 (45-24), and forced them into 15 turnovers.

Rakiya Battle led Alabama A&M (0-11) with 17 points. The Bulldogs have lost 12 straight dating back to last season.

Western Michigan built a 14-point lead at the half and started the second with an 8-0 run, capped by a Brandon Johnson 3-point play, for a 44-22 lead.

The Bulldogs never got back within 20 points.