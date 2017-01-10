No. 10 West Virginia upsets No. 1 Baylor 89–68

No. 10 West Virginia forced 29 turnovers and handed No. 1 Baylor its first loss of the season with an 89–68 victory at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Tuesday night.

Baylor entered the game as the country's No. 1 team but now stands at 15–1 after the loss. West Virginia improved to 14–2.

The Mountaineers were led by forward Nathan Adrian's 22 points and six rebounds. West Virginia finished with just 10 turnovers on the night.

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. was Baylor's leading scorer with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

After the loss, Gonzaga is the last undefeated team in Division I men's college basketball.

