West Virginia’s Ahmad ineligible for first half of season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad must sit out the first half of the 2017-18 season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements.

West Virginia announced the move in a statement Tuesday.

As a sophomore, Ahmad was second in scoring for the Mountaineers last season at 11.3 points per game. He was third in rebounds at 4.3 per contest.

—

More AP college basketball: collegebasketball.ap.org and twitter.com/AP-Top25