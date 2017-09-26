West Virginia’s Ahmad ineligible for first half of season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad must sit out the first half of the 2017-18 season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements.
West Virginia announced the move in a statement Tuesday.
As a sophomore, Ahmad was second in scoring for the Mountaineers last season at 11.3 points per game. He was third in rebounds at 4.3 per contest.

