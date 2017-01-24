Wesley Iwundu: One of the Best Ever at Kansas State

Kansas State has a rich basketball history. Senior Wesley Iwundu has quietly become one the the program’s all-time greats.

Kansas State university’s basketball program started in 1902. The program has included some of the game’s best. Wesley Iwundu is now one of the best ever to wear the purple uniform.

On Saturday, Iwundu became the first Wildcat in school history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals in a career.

Not Bob Boozer, Mitch Richmond, two-time conference players of the year Lon Kruger and Mike Evans

Iwundu did it.

Only Rolando Blackman recorded more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in a career. In the late 70s and early 80s when he played, they didn’t keep track of stats on steals.

Iwundu needed 7 rebounds to reach the milestone on Saturday evening. He grabbing 9 in the upset victory over the Mountaineers. He had already reached the other milestones.

Iwundu currently ranks 2nd in rebounding (5.5 rpg.) and assists (3.6 apg.) and 3rd in scoring (12.2 ppg.) and steals (1.0 spg.).

Iwundu ranks among the Top 20 in 6 Big 12 categories, including scoring (20th), rebounding (15th), free throw percentage (74.7/8th), assists (3.6/11th), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6/13th) and defensive rebounds (4.6/9th)

All these stats are wonderful. Now he needs to help lead this year’s team on a trip to the NCAA tournament.

