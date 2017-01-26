Werner leads North Dakota St to 81-71 win over Oral Roberts (Jan 25, 2017)
FARGO, N.D. (AP) Dexter Werner scored all of his 19 points in the second half, Khy Kabellis added nine of his 12 after the break and North Dakota State overcame a 13-point, second-half deficit for an 81-71 win over Oral Roberts on Wednesday night.
Carlin Dupree finished with 14 points and Tyson Ward scored 12 with eight rebounds for North Dakota State (15-6, 7-1 Summit League), which has won three in a row.
Oral Roberts (7-15, 3-5) scored seven straight points to make it 50-37 with 15 minutes left, but Werner – who picked up two quick fouls and played just two minutes in the first half, took over.
He had nine points during a 12-4 run that pulled the Bison within four midway through the half, and then scored 10 amid a 21-8 spurt as NDSU took a 75-68 lead with 1:21 left.
Kris Martin answered with a 3-pointer, but the Golden Eagles missed their last five shots and North Dakota State made 6 of 6 free throws in the final 36 seconds.
Albert Owens tied a career high with 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Oral Roberts.
NDSU hit 10 3-pointers, committed a season-low tying seven turnovers and made 21 of 24 foul shots.