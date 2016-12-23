Welton has double-double in Peacocks’ win over Terriers (Dec 23, 2016)
NEW YORK (AP) Quadir Welton had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Trevis Wyche scored 20 points to lead Saint Peter’s to a 65-58 victory over St. Francis Brooklyn on Friday.
The double-double was the third this season for Welton, who made 7 of 11 shots with Wyche making 7 of 10. The Peacocks (5-6), who snapped a three-game losing streak, made 24 of 39 free throws to 13 of 23 for the Terriers (2-11), who have lost four in a row.
Glenn Sanabria scored 21 points for the Terriers, making four 3-pointers.
A layup by Wyche gave the Peacocks a 59-52 lead with a minute to go and Antwon Portley added two free throws with 31 seconds left. Keon Williams hit a 3-pointer for the Terriers with 18 seconds left but the Peacocks’ Chazz Patterson made two free throws and Wyche, after an offensive foul, added two more.