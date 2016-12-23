Weathers helps Miami (Ohio) pull away from Tennessee Tech (Dec 22, 2016)
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Michael Weathers scored 10 of his 19 points in the final minutes to help Miami (Ohio) beat Tennessee Tech 66-58 on Thursday night.
Tennessee Tech’s Kajon Mack made a pair of free throws to tie it 56-56 with about four minutes left. Both teams missed 3-pointers on their next possessions before Weathers made a jump shot with 2:34 remaining.
Tennessee Tech (4-11) then missed five more field goals, and Weathers added a layup and shot 6 of 6 from the line to seal it.
Hakeem Rogers and Aleksa Jugovic scored 14 points apiece to lead Tennessee Tech (4-11), which shot 36 percent on 19-of-53 shooting from the field.
The Golden Eagles led 51-47 midway through the second half. Miami (6-6) used a 9-0 spurt to retake the lead, 56-51 with about six minutes remaining before Mack’s free throws tied it at 56.