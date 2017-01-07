Watch Missouri and Georgia hoops coaches get heated as benches clear

No one was expecting to pay much attention to the Georgia-Missouri game on Saturday, then the Bulldogs and Tigers gave us reason to take notice.

As the SEC teams were set to go to break a mini-scuffle broke out. Benches cleared, and at the end, Missouri assistant Steve Shields got in the mix.

Despite the dust-up, no one was ejected. Head coaches Mark Fox (Georgia) and Kim Anderson (Missouri) left the court together and there were no further incidents.

Georgia went on to win the game 71-66.