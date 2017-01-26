Watch Georgia’s Basketball Coach Melt Down And Get Ejected

Watch Georgia Basketball Coach Mark Fox get mad and end up ejected from the game against Alabama yesterday.

Georgia Basketball Coach Mark Fox got big mad about a penalty called on freshman Jordan Harris for carrying the ball during the Alabama game yesterday and was ejected with 1:59 left in the first half.

Mark Fox left the court to a standing ovation from the same Georgia fans that consider successfully color coordinating their outfits a huge win. There are a number of unsubstantiated reports (that number is 1 and it’s from me) that Fox was so mad after the ejection that he consulted legal counsel and is currently seeking compensation for his big case of butt hurt.

The SEC says that there will be no further action taken against Coach Mark Fox but our favorite Georgia fan Uncle Lou says different.

Uncle Lou is like Old MacDonald if on his farm he had Tourette’s Syndrome.

Uncle Lou is right. Georgia will never make the top ten in basketball but with a little help Mark Fox could make the list of Top Ten Angriest Coaches in Basketball. Let’s take a look at the tape and give him a couple of pointers.

The gold standard for basketball big mad is Bobby Knight. If you want to step your game up Coach Fox you need to start throwing something besides games with your terrible coaching.

If Jim Boeheim were any madder he would be having tea with Alice in Wonderland. Look at those arms flopping around like two tiny white Lebrons. If you’re going to take it to the next level you’re going to need to wave something besides a white flag of surrender when your team is behind Coach.

You better hurry though. The “Fire Mark Fox” cries have already begun – and once Georgia fans start crying they never stop.

How do you think Mark Fox rates on the big mad scale? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments. Roll Tide!

