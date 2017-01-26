WATCH: Former FSU Basketball Star Okaro White Has Best NBA Game

Former FSU basketball star Okaro White has a found a new home on the Miami Heat. He recently had his best game as an NBA player.

It’s not often that I can write about FSU basketball players in the NBA. After all, there are currently just two on rosters. They are Malik Beasley, who is a rookie on the Denver Nuggets, and a player we hadn’t heard much about in a few years: Okaro White.

White was an important piece on FSU’s 2012 ACC championship team. Furthermore, as a senior in 2015, he averaged 14 points and seven rebounds on 51 percent shooting. Solid numbers, but not really the kind you would expect from a future NBA player. However, after spending a couple of years in Europe and in the D-League working on his game, White has earned his chance.

And who was it to give him the shot to prove his worth? None other than the Miami Heat, a franchise that has become known for finding diamonds in the rough, and turning them into major contributors. Thus far, though it’s only been five games, White appears to be their next great discovery.

Against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, White had his best game as a pro. He scored 10 points, secured seven rebounds and blocked four shots, in a three point win for his team. White was a plus-34 in 24 minutes of action, which is just absurd. He also had a clutch block late, and hit what was the go-ahead three-pointer with less than a minute remaining.

Oh, and Miami’s record in games that White has received playing time? 4-0.

White was always underappreciated at Florida State, and it’s great to see him perform well at the NBA level. The Heat will likely sign him to another 10-day contract tomorrow, and we’ll be sure to keep an eye on his development. I have a feeling he’ll be sticking around for a while.

