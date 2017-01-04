Watch an Arizona Wildcats player hit a wild trick shot from behind the basket

Arizona Wildcats freshman forward Lauri Markkanen is one of the top college basketball players in the nation. He’s 7-feet tall and is a threat from anywhere on the floor, from behind the three-point line to behind the basket. Yes, behind the basket.

Markkanen showed that off on Instagram by making a pretty awesome trick shot from behind the hoop look easy.

Part2 💸💸 @ceosnoop @elijahroth @m_ketcham10 @mmillz20 👏🏼👏🏼 #SAVAGELIFE A video posted by Lauri Markkanen (@laurimarkkanen) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

And just in case you thought that might have just been a fluke, Markannen provides some secondary evidence of his ability.

💸💸 @ceosnoop A video posted by Lauri Markkanen (@laurimarkkanen) on Dec 15, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

You do not want to play that guy in H.O.R.S.E.