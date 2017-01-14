Washington Husky Kelsey Plum 3000th Point Helps Defeat Arizona Suns

Washington Husky Kelsey Plum scored her 3000th point on her way to 36 points to lead team past Arizona Wildcats

Kelsey Plum is not just any woman’s basketball player. She has just joined a very elite group. You see, on her way to score 36 points to help the Washington Huskies defeat the Arizona Wildcats in a Pac-12 Women’s Basketball game, Kelsey Plum scored her 3000th point. She was happy to share emotions of the moment when interviewed by the Seattle Times:

“I mean, it’s an honor to be part of that list,” the Washington senior guard said, “but I was really concerned about the win. You know, the Pac-12 is tough. Any given night, anything can happen, and this is not a game we wanted to give up.”

The evening was doubly enjoyable for Plum, as her 3000+ points helped to propel the team to a 17-2 record so far this season. Plum is a senior this season, and the 5-foot-8 guard is making the most of her final year. So far, her efforts have propelled the Huskies to number eight in the AP top 25 poll.

But sometimes it’s more than just the national ranking:

So proud of this girl right here man. She’s amazing and I am so glad I am her teammate. Love you Sug ❤ @Kelseyplum10 pic.twitter.com/spl2I57yY5 — Hannah Johnson🌹 (@HJ__UW1) January 14, 2017

The contest left Plum just 11 points shy of Cheryl Miller’s 3018 points, who is 101th on the NCAA women’s scoring record. Plum will have an opportunity to surpass Miller’s mark when she leads the Huskies on the road to face the number 19th ranked Arizona State Sundevils, a team that Plum has never defeated in her college career.

“I have never beaten Arizona State in my career,” Plum shared.”Defeating the Sun Devils would mean twice as much as 3,000 points.”

On Sunday, she will get her chance.

