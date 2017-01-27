Washington Huskies-WBB Finds Victory And Maybe More Vs CAL-WBB 90-67

Washington Huskies Natalie Romeo Accepts Challenge of Third Standout, Leads Huskies In Victory 90-67

Washington Huskies 90 California Golden Bears 67

The reasoning was sound, the challenge was authentic, the response was lightning fast, and the results were incredible. The University of Washington Huskies‘ Women’s basketball team soundly defeated the California Golden Bears Women’s basketball team by the score of 90-67.

After the Washington Huskies’ Women’s basketball team’s last victory, Husky Haul challenged the team to find a third standout player. Kelsey Plum is an elite scorer. Chantel Osahor is a phenomenal rebounder. But basketball analytics is very rigid on the matter.

If you want to win, you need three standouts on the basketball team. The Washington Women’s basketball team has two. But Natalie Romeo’s performance tonight was at an altogether higher level. She was the third of three players named in the article. She is also the only one of the three to never miss a game.

The theory is sound. Opponents can defend one or two standouts. But with three, basketball defenses break down. If two players are doubled, the third gets a single defender.

And the walls come tumbling down.

Romeo Doesn’t Miss

Tonight, against the Golden Bears, Romeo didn’t miss much.

She did it again. That’s SEVEN threes for Natalie Romeo. We’re less than 13 minutes in. #GoDawgs https://t.co/qqG5rxYtUT — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 28, 2017

She didn’t let up either. She kept shooting and sinking her shots.

Can’t make this up. Natalie Romeo ties a career-high with EIGHT threes. It’s the first half. #GoDawgs https://t.co/rPUmSm4Zte — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 28, 2017

Does she read The Husky Haul? By halftime she had scored 26 points.

Natalie Romeo drained a career-high 10 three-pointers tonight. One shy of the Pac-12 record held by former Husky Kristi Kingma. pic.twitter.com/3d4TzVGHci — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 28, 2017

By the sound of the final buzzer, Romeo had piled up 32 points.

Kelsey Kept Scoring

On one hand, Romeo kept on scoring. On the other hand, so did Kelsey Plum.

By the end of the third quarter, the Huskies led 80-42. The team would go on to cruise to a victory: 90-67. Natalie Romeo would lead all scorers with 32 points on 10-19 from three-point range.

The victory raises the Huskies to 20-2 overall, and 8-1 in PAC-12 competition. But the greater story is that of Natalie Romeo. Was this a fluke, or can she be long range artillery in the weeks ahead?

If Natalie Romeo IS the player who took the court tonight, the Washington Huskies Women’s basketball team are in far better shape than many realize. Romeo would be the third standout player. And that is enough to become a champion.

If they keep playing like this, they will soon discover the answer.

