Washington hires Dave Rice as assistant basketball coach

SEATTLE (AP) New Washington coach Mike Hopkins has rounded out his coaching staff by hiring former UNLV coach Dave Rice as an assistant coach.

Washington announced Rice’s hiring Tuesday. Rice spent last season as an assistant at Nevada after being fired midway through the 2015-16 season at UNLV. Rice led UNLV to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2012 and 2013 but was let go from his alma mater after stumbling the final 2 + seasons.

Rice previously served as an assistant coach at UNLV, Utah State and BYU.

Rice is the second former head coach to join Hopkins’ staff along with former Seattle coach Cameron Dollar. Will Conroy is the final assistant, held over from the staff of former coach Lorenzo Romar.