Walker scores 25; Oakland cruises to 78-66 win over Valpo (Jan 06, 2017)

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Martez Walker scored 25 points and Oakland never trailed in a 78-66 victory over Valparaiso on Friday night.

Walker was 8 of 14 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Stevie Clark had 16 points and five assists for Oakland (13-3, 3-0 Horizon League). Jalen Hayes added 12 points.

Alec Peters scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Valparaiso (11-4, 1-1). Peters has scored 20 or more in 15 of 17 games, and has nine double-doubles. Jaume Sorolla had 11 points and Shane Hammink chipped in 10 for the Crusaders.

The Golden Grizzlies had a four-point lead at halftime and stretched it to 15 points with 16:37 remaining. Valparaiso pulled to 56-51 with about 12 minutes left but didn’t get closer.

Eleven of the last 12 games in the series had been decided by six points or less entering tonight.