Walker helps Loyola-Maryland hold off Holy Cross, 65-62 (Jan 25, 2017)

BALTIMORE (AP) Andre Walker converted four straight from the free throw line in the final :28 seconds to preserve Loyola University-Maryland’s 65-62 win over Holy Cross in a battle of Jesuit schools from the Patriot League on Wednesday night.

Andrew Kostecka hit a 3-pointer with 12 minutes left in the first half to give Loyola the lead and the Greyhounds maintained single-digit advantage the rest of the way. Holy Cross got within two points twice in the final minute, but no closer.

Kostecka finished with a career-high 20 points to lead Loyola (10-10, 4-5 Patriot), hitting all five of his shots from the field, including a 4-for-4 stretch from beyond the 3-point line. Jarrad Jones finished with 14 points and Cam Gregory added another 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Malachi Alexander scored 20 points to lead the Crusaders (11-11, 5-4). Robert Champion added 17 points off the bench.