Wade hits 1 free throw with 1.4 left for Miami (Ohio) win (Jan 24, 2017)

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) Marcus Weathers scored 18 points, Michael Weathers added 16, and Dion Wade hit a free throw with 1.4 seconds left to lift Buffalo past Miami (Ohio) 75-74 on Tuesday night.

Buffalo’s CJ Massinburg was fouled on a 3-pointer from the corner and completed the 4-point play with 57 seconds left to tie it at 72-all. Miami’s Jake Wright made two free throws with 38.5 seconds left for a two-point lead and Nick Perkins answered at the other end on a driving layup to tie it.

Michael Weathers spun in the lane, missed a layup and Rod Mills Jr. had an offensive rebound stripped away. It fell to Wade and he made the first of two free throws. After several timeouts, Buffalo threw it to midcourt but wasn’t able to get off a shot in time.

Wright hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Miami (9-11, 2-5 Mid-American).

Perkins scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Buffalo (9-11, 3-4). Willie Conner and Massinburg each added 16 points.