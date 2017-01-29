Villanova’s DiVincenzo hits buzzer-beater in dramatic victory over Virginia

The No. 1 ranked Villanova Wildcats completed a wild comeback over the No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon. Donte DiVincenzo, who was assigned the nickname “The Michael Jordan of Delaware” during his high school career, tipped home a rebound as time expired — giving Villanova the 61-59 victory:

VILLANOVA AT THE BUZZER! Donte DiVincenzo with the tip-in! COUNT IT! No.1 @NovaMBB defeats No.12 Virginia 61-59 https://t.co/iJZ3fAw6Da — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 29, 2017

DiVincenzo and head coach Jay Wright talked about the drama immediately following the officials’ confirmation that the score was good:

Just like they drew it up! @NovaMBB's @VUCoachJWright & hero of the day Donte DiVincenzo talk w/@ShannonSpake https://t.co/crOmnCSr98 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 29, 2017

With five minutes to go, down by 12, the Wildcats reeled off a vicious 13-0 run to take a 50-49 lead. If we’ve learned one thing about Villanova being down in the second half of big games this past year: no ACC team is safe.