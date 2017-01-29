Watch: Villanova beats Virginia on tip-in as time expires

Villanova capped a second-half comeback against Virginia on Saturday with a last-second tip-in by Donte DiVincenzo. 

The redshirt freshman tapped home the rebound after senior Josh Hart’s layup attempt went begging. A replay review showed that DiVincenzo got the shot off just before the clock hit zero. 

Villanova was held to just 22 points in the first half, its lowest-scoring half of the season, and trailed by 12 with 10 minutes left in the game. The Wildcats went on a 13–0 run, however, to take a 50–49 lead. 

