VIDEO: UNC’s Theo Pinson throws it down on FSU

UNC’s Theo Pinson throws down a monster dunk against Florida State

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Florida State Seminoles are locked in a tight battle in Chapel Hill.

Both teams are currently in the top four in the Atlantic Coast Conference, marking Saturday’s game a big one early on.

With just over five minutes left in the second half, junior wing Theo Pinson got his first field goal of the season. And it came in a big way.

Watch Pinson take the ball coast-to-coast and finish with a BIG slam:

READY FOR TAKEOFF !!! Theo Pinson my gosh ???? #UNC https://t.co/9co3nkNRzb — Adrien Da Costa (@JuelzDacosta) January 14, 2017

The dunk extended UNC’s lead to six late in the second half and got the Dean Dome rocking. As soon as he threw it down, Twitter went nuts:

WHOA THEO PINSON — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 14, 2017

DUNK OF THE DAY: Theo Pinson!!! — Liz Crawford (@LizCrawfordWFMY) January 14, 2017

THEO PINSON ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Big Play Bradberry (@BigPlayJames24) January 14, 2017

