VIDEO: UNC’s Theo Pinson throws it down on FSU

UNC’s Theo Pinson throws down a monster dunk against Florida State

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Florida State Seminoles are locked in a tight battle in Chapel Hill.

Both teams are currently in the top four in the Atlantic Coast Conference, marking Saturday’s game a big one early on.

With just over five minutes left in the second half, junior wing Theo Pinson got his first field goal of the season.  And it came in a big way.

Watch Pinson take the ball coast-to-coast and finish with a BIG slam:

The dunk extended UNC’s lead to six late in the second half and got the Dean Dome rocking. As soon as he threw it down, Twitter went nuts:

