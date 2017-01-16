VIDEO: Roy Williams honored for 800th career win

Head coach Roy Williams is honored by the Tar Heels following his milestone 800th career win

A tremendous milestone deserves all the coverage it can get.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams won his 800th career game on Monday as the Tar Heels beat Syracuse.

The win came at the Dean Dome for Williams, a place named after his mentor Dean Smith. UNC used a second half run and dominated the glass to pickup the win.

After the Tar Heels won, the postgame ceremony became emotional. Current players and even some former players including Tyler Hansbrough, Wes Miller and Marcus Paige were in attendance to help celebrate.

Broadcaster Jones Angell took the mic to get things started as players wore special 800 wins shirts from Nike.

Williams even received a special gift from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand on the accomplishment. The package even made Theo Pinson and Brandon Robinson’s eyes light up when seeing it.

Check out the full ceremony the home crowd was treated to, including a special video of former players of Williams from Kansas and North Carolina:

Williams spoke about the accomplishment following the game but kept the focus on his team and their big win to get to fifth-straight and 5-1 in the ACC.

He eventually discussed the milestone as the night came to an end. But now it’s time for the Tar Heels to prepare for Boston College and hopefully win No. 801 by Williams.

UNC will travel to take on the Eagles Saturday with a tip time set for 12:00 p.m.

