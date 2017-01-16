VIDEO: Roy Williams discusses UNC win over Syracuse

Head coach Roy Williams speaks to the media about Monday’s historic 800th win as UNC beat Syracuse

It was a special night in the Dean E. Smith Center on Monday.

Head Coach Roy Williams earned his 800th career win in the building named after his mentor with a 85-68 win over Syracuse. The win moved UNC to 5-1 in conference play and all alone in second place.

It was also a part of history.

Williams became the second-fastest coach to reach 800-career wins as only Adolph Rupp was faster than Roy.

Following the game, Williams and his team participated in a ceremony which included 800-win t-shirts, a special gift from Michael Jordan and former players in attendance.

In his postgame, Williams opened up calling it the postgame foolishness, in a joking manner.

Williams took the podium and discussed UNC’s win over Syracuse, praising both Isaiah Hicks and Kennedy Williams. UNC used a late second half run to push past the Orange and win their fifth-straight.

For Williams, the 800 win is special but he cared about getting No. 17 for his team this season, a team that looks like it’s ready to make another Final Four run.

During the presser, he really kept the point to praise his team rather than his achievement.

“It was never a dream of mine to win 800 games,” Roy says. “But it was a dream of mine to coach guys like this.”

As the media was allowed to ask questions, the inevitable 800-win questions popped up as Roy couldn’t avoid them, no matter how hard he tried.

Watch Williams presser below:

The Tar Heels are playing some of their best basketball of the season putting together a string of 5 wins in which they are averaging 94 points per game. This comes after losing their ACC opener in shocking fashion to Georgia Tech.

UNC will now prepare for a road game against Boston College on Saturday as they look to keep their win streak going.

