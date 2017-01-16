Vermont wins 7th straight, 71-59 over New Hampshire (Jan 16, 2017)

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) Trae Bell-Haynes made 8 of 10 shots and scored 22 points to help Vermont win its seventh straight with a 71-59 victory over New Hampshire on Monday.

It was Bell-Haynes’ second straight 20-plus outing after going 5 of 12 for 20 points in a nine-point win versus Maryland, Baltimore County.

New Hampshire cut it to single digits (64-57) after a 3-pointer from Daniel Dion with 3:15 to go but couldn’t get any closer as Kurt Steidl made a basket on Vermont’s next possession.

Anthony Lamb added 13 points for Vermont (15-5, 5-0 America East) and Steidl finished with 12. The three Catamounts in double figures combined to only miss seven of their 25 field-goal attempts. Vermont was 29-for-53 shooting overall (54.7 percent).

Vermont led 35-22 at halftime after holding New Hampshire to just eight made field goals.

Dion led New Hampshire (11-7, 2-2) with 21 points and Tanner Leissner added 20. Iba Camara had 11 points and nine rebounds.