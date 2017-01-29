Vermont stays hot beating Stony Brook 71-64 (Jan 28, 2017)

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) Ernie Duncan scored 22 points shooting 6 for 8 from 3-point range and Anthony Lamb and Payton Henson each scored 10 points to help Vermont beat Stony Brook 71-64 on Saturday night to stay atop the American East Conference.

Vermont (18-5) has won 10 straight and its 8-0 start in conference play is the first time the Catamounts have accomplished that since the 2004-05 season.

Lucas Woodhouse tied the game for the Seawolves at 50 with 11:02 to play. Trae Bell-Haynes gave Vermont the lead for good making 1 of 2 free throws with 9:57 left and a 53-52 lead.

The scored stayed at 60-58 four almost four minutes before Lamb made a layup and Duncan added two free throws with 1:05 to go. The Catamounts made 5 of 6 free throws to protect the lead from there.

Woodhouse shot 8-for-12 from the floor and scored 22 points for Stony Brook (11-10, 6-2), which was 2 of 19 behind the arc.