VCU cruises by George Washington 85-55 for 8th straight win (Jan 11, 2017)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Justin Tillman controlled the paint with 20 points and 13 rebounds, and VCU won its eighth straight in an 85-55 victory over George Washington on Wednesday night.

Tillman entered shooting 70 percent in 24 Atlantic 10 games since the start of the 2015-16 season. He was 10 for 15 (66.6 percent) from the floor against GW for his second straight double-double.

VCU led 41-27 at halftime and outscored George Washington 21-6 through the first 9:30 of the second half for a 62-33 lead.

Mo Alie-Cox added 14 points for VCU (14-3, 4-0) and Jonathan Williams scored 11.

VCU opened A-10 play 9-0 last year en route to a 14-4 mark and a share of the regular-season crown. The Rams started 7-0 in league action in the 2014-15 season.

Yuta Watanabe had 17 points and seven rebounds for George Washington (9-8, 1-3), which fell to 2-10 all-time against VCU. GW made just 2 of 16 3-pointers.