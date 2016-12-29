Valparaiso closes non-league play winning 7 of last 9 (Dec 28, 2016)

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Shane Hammink scored 22 points and Valparaiso rebounded from last week’s loss to Santa Clara with an 80-61 win over Chicago State.

Alec Peters finished with 15 points and a game-high 14 rebounds while Tevonn Walker added 12 and six boards for the Crusaders (10-3), who have won seven of nine and open Horizon League play Friday against Illinois-Chicago.

Trayvon Palmer and Fred Sims Jr. finished with 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead Chicago State (4-11), which shot just 34.3 percent from the floor.

The Cougars have been on the road the entire month of December and haven’t played a home game since a Nov. 22 win over East-West.

The Crusaders did the majority of their damage in the first half. Hammick hit a 3 to cap a 25-7 start and finished the half with a layup for a 37-16 lead.

Chicago State didn’t seriously threaten in the second.