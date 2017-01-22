UW-WBB Defeats WSU 87-44

The University of Washington Huskies WBB Team Wins Big on road against Washington State University 87-44

The University of Washington Huskies are beginning to enter “the zone”, the trance-like state of focus competitors reach when they are about to enter a rigorous trial or series of competitive games.

And so, it was with “all business” like efficiency that the Huskies put on a basketball clinic at the expense of the cross-state rival Washington State Cougars.

The game was over before it really ever got started, with the Huskies jumping out to a 14 point lead in the first quarter. The Cougars simply could not locate the net in the second quarter, allow the Huskies to jump out to a 46-14 lead by halftime.

We’ve reach halftime in Pullman. Washington holds a 32-point lead over the Cougars. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/RinIL5Dsgo — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 22, 2017

Usual Suspects

Of course, the usual and customary names appear as the key players for the Huskies in this cross state rivalry. While Kelsey Plum continued her scoring attack, the Huskies continued to get incredible board work out of Chantel Osahor.

Chantel Osahor has pulled down 16 rebounds in the first HALF. 👀#GoDawgs — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 22, 2017

But Chantel Osahor did not let up. She came out in the second half and picked right up where she left off in the first half.

Chantel Osahor has tied a school record with 25 rebounds! #GoDawgs https://t.co/ZqP1psPSTI — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 22, 2017

Chantel would eventually end up with 20 points and 30 rebounds (a school record). Kelsey Plum led all scorers with 29 points.

Benches Cleared

Eventually, the Washington Huskies emptied the bench and allowed the underclassmen to pick up some valuable game-playing experience. That didn’t seem to stop the scoring however:

JENNA MOSER gets her first points as a Husky in front of her friends and family!!! #GoDawgs https://t.co/2QKDJ5m7vX — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) January 22, 2017

In the end, the Washington Huskies dominated the Washington State Cougars. 87-44. It was a solid performance both offensively and defensively for the Huskies. And this victory comes 7 days after the grueling win at Arizona State University. There was no rust for the Huskies in this game, as they improved to 19-2 for the season, and 7-1 in PAC-12 play.

However, the game was not blemish-free. The Huskies shot just 36.4 percent on three pointers. And the Huskies surrendered 12 turnovers. Both areas will need addressed if the Huskies plan to challenge UConn for the national title.

The Huskies return home to face California on January 27. Meanwhile, the Cougars will next host tenth ranked Stanford on January 27.

