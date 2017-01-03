Utah Valley romps past the NAIA’s Antelope Valley 102-63 (Jan 02, 2017)
OREM, Utah (AP) Conner Toolson scored 23 points and freshman Telly Davenport broke into double figures for the first time with 21 as Utah Valley defeated NAIA Antelope Valley 102-63 Monday night.
The Wolverines (8-7) shot 57 percent from the field, made 13 3-pointers, saw 12 players score and four reach double figures to break 100 points for the second time this season.
Toolson was 8 of 13 from the field, including a career-best seven 3-pointers, Jared Stutzman scored a season-high 16 and Jordan Poydras had 13 for the Wolverines.
Steve Bush scored 17 to lead the Pioneers, who have lost four exhibition games against Division I opponents this season, and Aragad Abramian added 12 points with three steals.
Zach Nelson opened the scoring with a layup less than 20 seconds into the game. Poydras wrapped a pair of 3-pointers around a trey from Toolson and Utah Valley led 18-0 and was never threatened.