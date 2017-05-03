Utah forward Kyle Kuzma to remain in NBA draft, hire agent

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Utah forward Kyle Kuzma has announced on Twitter that he will hire an agent and remain in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 Flint, Michigan, native led the Utes in scoring and rebounding as a junior and had 15 double-doubles last season. He shot 50.4 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from 3-point range. Kuzma is small to play power forward at the next level, though his versatile game fits the recent NBA style of play.

This is the second consecutive year Utah has had a player leave early for the draft. Jakob Poeltl left after his sophomore season and was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 draft.