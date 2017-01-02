Utah beats Colorado 76-60 in Pac-12 opener (Jan 01, 2017)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Lorenzo Bonam scored 15 points while David Collette and Kyle Kuzma added 14 points apiece to help Utah open Pac-12 play with a 76-60 victory over Colorado on Sunday.

The Utes beat their league rival for the sixth straight time behind strong defensive play and hot shooting in the second half. Utah (10-3) shot 18 of 31 (58.1 percent) from the field after halftime.

Derrick White scored 15 points and George King added 11 to lead Colorado, which could not overcome 15 turnovers. Utah scored 20 points off those turnovers, sending the Buffaloes to their second loss in the state of Utah this season.

Colorado (10-4) also lost to BYU 79-71 in December.

The Utes committed three turnovers in the first 2 1/2 minutes and the Buffaloes sprinted out to a 10-2 lead when Derrick White turned one Utah turnover into a layup and Xavier Johnson turned another into a dunk on back-to-back possessions.

Colorado went cold on offense midway through the first half, missing 8 of 10 shots over a seven-minute stretch. Utah cashed in with a 13-2 run and took a 27-22 lead on back-to-back layups from Sedrick Barefield and Collette.

The Buffaloes committed four turnovers over the final 4:17 before halftime and then missed 7-of-9 shots to open the second half.

The Utes scored baskets on their first three possessions, including a 3 and a layup by Bonam, to extend their lead to 43-29.

Utah made six straight shots, culminating in back-to-back baskets from JoJo Zamora, to take a 62-39 lead with 10:56 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes lost their sixth consecutive game to Utah dating to the 2013-14 season. Four of those losses have been by double digit margins.

Utah: The Utes won their Pac-12 opener for just the second time in six seasons. Beating Colorado also gave Utah its first victory of the season against an RPI Top-100 opponent, something the Utes will need plenty more of to offset a weak non-conference strength of schedule.

UP NEXT

Colorado is at Arizona State on Thursday night.

Utah is at Arizona on Thursday night.