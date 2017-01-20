UT Martin needs 2 overtimes to top Eastern Illinois, 82-71 (Jan 19, 2017)

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) Javier Martinez scored on three straight layups to jump start the second overtime and spark Tennessee-Martin to an 82-71 win over Eastern Illinois in an Ohio Valley Conference battle Thursday night.

Martinez got to the basket for four layups in the extra period for eight of his 12 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

Jacolby Mobley scored 28 points to lead UT Martin (13-8, 3-3) and Kedar Edwards added another 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Edwards collected a steal and dunked to pull the Skyhawks into a 58-58 tie the final minute of regulation. Eastern Illinois’ Muusa Dama hit two free throws with 1:15 left in the first overtime to tie the game at 64-64 and Chandler Rowe blocked Terrell Lewis’ jumper to give the Panthers the win in the closing seconds.

Montell Goodwin scored 20 points to lead Eastern Illinois (9-10, 1-5).