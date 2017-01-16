UT Arlington holds off South Alabama’s rally for 89-83 win (Jan 16, 2017)
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Kevin Hervey scored 23 points, Jorge Bilbao had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and UT Arlington held off South Alabama’s late rally for an 89-83 win on Monday.
South Alabama went on a 14-5 run to get to 82-76 with 1:41 to go. UTA went empty from the free-throw line on consecutive possessions but South Alabama couldn’t take advantage. Hervey made two free throws with 30.7 seconds left for an 84-77 advantage.
Nick Stover followed his missed 3-pointer and threw down a one-handed dunk to get to 84-79 but UTA hit five of its next six free-throw attempts to seal it.
Jalen Jones and Kaelon Wilson added 11 points apiece or UT Arlington (13-5, 3-2 Sun Belt). Hervey also had seven rebounds and four assists.
The Mavericks trailed 43-40 at halftime but turned it around with a 16-0 run for a 73-59 lead.
Josh Ajayi led five South Alabama (9-9, 2-3) players in double figures with 16 points. Georgi Boyanov and Ken Williams scored 13 each, Don MuepoKelly 12 and Stover had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.