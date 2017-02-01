USC forward Bennie Boatwright set for return to action

USC sophomore forward Bennie Boatwright is expected to return to the court on Wednesday against Washington, a source told FOX Sports.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Boatwright has missed USC’s last 15 games due to a sprained MCL in his left knee suffered against San Diego on Nov. 30.

Through five games this season, Boatwright averaged 10.8 points, four rebounds and 1.2 assists a game. Last season, Boatwright averaged 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and made 60 3-pointers.

USC currently sits at 18-4 and 5-4 in the PAC-12. The Trojans tip off against Washington at 11:00 ET.