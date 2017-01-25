USC Basketball vs. UCLA: Tipoff Time, Channel Listings, How to Watch Online

USC basketball will look to extend their three-game winning streak over UCLA by upsetting the Bruins at the Galen Center on Wednesday night.

The luster of USC’s undefeated start to the season has been taken off with four losses in Pac-12 play, but the Trojans have the chance to spark things back up against UCLA.

The Bruins are 19-2, ranked 7th in the country, and would supply USC a signature victory if Andy Enfield’s squad can pull together and knock off their rival at the Galen Center.

Complicating matters is the continued absence of star forward Bennie Boatwright, who sprained his MCL back in November and has yet to return to the court for the Trojans.

Without Boatwright, USC will continue to rely on the progression of sophomore big man Chimezie and the leadership of junior point guard Jordan McLaughlin to get them over the top against the Bruins.

Tip off between USC and UCLA is at 8:00 p.m. Pacific on the Fox Sports 1.

Joe Davis will provide play-by-play with Steve Lavin covering color commentary.

The game will also have a radio broadcast on AM690. As usual, Chris Fisher will handle the radio call with Jordan Moore beside him as an analyst.

Channel Listings:

DirecTV: Channel 219 SD/HD

Dish: Channel 150 SD/HD

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 652 SD, 1652 HD

Verizon FiOS: Channel 83 SD, 583 HD

Time Warner Cable: Click here for your local guide.

Live Stream:

If you won’t be near a television for the game tonight, fear not. You can catch USC vs. UCLA live on FoxSportsGo via your computer or favorite mobile device.

You’ll just have to provide authentication through your cable provider, which you can do by simply logging into your cable provider’s website, through the FoxSportsGo page.

To access the USC vs. UCLA live stream on the web from FoxSportsGo, you can click here.

For those with mobile devices, you can watch the game on an Android device by downloading the FoxSportsGo app in Google Play, while iPhone and iPad users can stream the game via the FoxSportsGo iOS app, which is available for download in Apple’s App Store.

