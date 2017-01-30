USC Basketball: Shaqquan Aaron Named Pac-12 Player of the Week

USC basketball’s Shaqquan Aaron was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week after his stellar performance off the bench to help Trojans beat upset UCLA.

After failing to have a player acknowledged as the Pac-12 Player of the Week for two years, USC basketball has notched a second honoree this season.

Guard Shaqquan Aaron took home the honor this week thanks to his 23-point outing against UCLA at the Galen Center on Wednesday.

Aaron came off the bench and set his career-high with 23 points, accounting for four of USC’s 14 three-point makes — a season-high for the Trojans.

Though USC fell behind 20-10 in the early goings after the Bruins started the game on an 8-0 tear, the Trojans surged back in part thanks to Aaron’s hot shooting.

Taking the lead before halftime, USC kept their foot on the gas and finished with an impressive 84-76 win over the then No. 8-ranked Bruins.

Point guard Jordan McLaughlin was recognized as the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Dec. 26 after his heroics in the Las Vegas Classic.

With a week to rest after their signature win over UCLA, the Trojans next gear up to face Washington on the road on Wednesday night. They’ll finish off that road trip against Washington State on Saturday.

There’s a chance USC will have Bennie Boatwight back in time for those games. The forward has missed two months with a sprained MCL but is making his way back to fitness.

