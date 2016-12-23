USC Basketball: Charles O’Bannon Jr. commits to Trojans

Andy Enfield and USC basketball landed their third recruit in the class of 2017 on Friday.

2017 four-star shooting guard Charles O’Bannon Jr. has committed to USC and Andy Enfield over North Carolina State, Texas, and UCLA. The Las Vegas native ranks as the 42nd best senior in the nation, according to 247Sports. He is the second-best senior in the state of Nevada.

The name rings a bell for most basketball fans, as O’Bannon’s father, Charles O’Bannon Sr., was a standout shooting guard at UCLA and was selected third in the 1997 NBA Draft. His NBA tenure was extremely short and O’Bannon Sr. was out of the NBA within two years. O’Bannon’s uncle, Ed, took his talents to UCLA as well.

Though UCLA was actively involved in O’Bannon Jr’s recruitment, it did not appear as if the small forward had intentions of following in his father’s footsteps to Los Angeles. It’s very interesting that the crosstown rival ended up landing the youngster, considering the family’s strong connections to the Bruins’ program.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball favored Texas, as 58 percent of predictors believed the Longhorns would land O’Bannon. The other 42 percent said the Trojans would land O’Bannon.

The Las Vegas native is a fantastic shooter, especially beyond the arc. He has many weapons that he can use on the offensive end and finds ways to score. In addition to his shooting ability, he can attack the rim, using his exceptional 6’6″ size.

O’Bannon is the third 2017 prospect to commit to the Trojans, joining four-star shooting guard Jordan Usher and three-star center Victor Uyaelunmo. USC’s 2017 recruiting class is now the 21st-best in the nation, according to 247Sports.

O’Bannon will be another young piece for the Trojans once he enrolls. USC, who is one of six remaining unbeaten teams in all of the NCAA, is primarily led by sophomores and juniors at the moment, with no impact seniors. In addition to the great recruiting class, USC adds sophomore guard Derryck Thornton, a transfer from Duke, who be eligible to play in 2017-18.

