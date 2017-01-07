UPS saved Louisville-Georgia Tech game from potential cancellation
Thanks to UPS, the Louisville Cardinals got to ball on Saturday.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution‘s Ken Sugiura reports that adverse weather left the Cardinals’ chartered team plane stuck in a holding pattern above Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday morning, and the team was able to make it in time for its 2 p.m. game against Georgia Tech only after UPS offered space and an exit ramp for the team to deplane.
“After the Louisville flight was cleared to land, UPS offered a secured area to park and arranged for stairs for the team to disembark. If not for UPS, which uses Louisville International Airport as a hub for its international air network, Louisville could not have made it to McCamish Pavilion, a team spokesman said.”
