Update on Jordan Tucker, Indiana Basketball’s top recruiting target for 2017

Indiana Basketball is in mid-season swing, but we decided to check in on one of Indiana’s top targets, Jordan Tucker, for 2017.

It’s no secret that one of Tom Crean’s strongest attributes as head coach is the ability to recruit and develop talent.

One the nations best high school players, four-star recruit Jordan Tucker, was drawing interest from nearly a dozen schools at the start of his recruitment process. The 6’7, 207 pound forward was rated No. 38 on ESPN’s Top 100 recruits for 2017. He has been scattered between No. 35 and No. 50 on the rest of the nation’s top boards.

Indiana Head Coach Tom Crean was in Dayton, Ohio to watch Tucker on Monday. The Wheeler High School basketball team was invited to the 2017 Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational, a showcase for some of the best high school basketball programs in the country. It comes as no surprise that Crean would be working vigorously to convince Tucker to make his way to Bloomington.

Tom Crean is in Dayton, OH, today to see 2017 forward Jordan Tucker (@Therealjtucks). https://t.co/vHPYLogDKw — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) January 16, 2017

Just a few weeks ago, Jordan Tucker narrowed his destination down to two schools. Reigning National Champion Villanova or 2016 Big Ten Conference Champion Indiana.

Indiana coach Tom Crean also watched Princeton vs. Wheeler today pic.twitter.com/2XNnb0Udv6 — Mike Dyer (@MikeDyer) January 16, 2017

Jordan Tucker was in attendance for the Hoosiers upset win against then-No. 3 North Carolina in November. Tucker spoke on why Indiana was one of his top two choices with Rivals,

“I liked the atmosphere and how all the coaches and strength coaches are into the workouts. Everything is high intensity and that’s something I need, just somebody that will bring it every day.” – Jordan Tucker

If you have not had the chance to check out what type of player Tucker is, well here are a few highlights to get you excited about Indiana’s top recruiting target,

On the other hand even with Tucker’s four-star stature, he was left off of the list of 2016-17 McDonald’s All-Americans list. The high school star does not seem to be phased by it, telling USA TODAY reporter Jason Jordan about what it’s been like being overlooked in the past.

“Remembering when I wasn’t considered one of the top players, when I wasn’t getting invited to camps and things like that. I’ve been working hard since the eighth grade and my parents have put in a lot with trainers and investing into my future. I owe it to them to give it my best every time I step onto the court.” – Jordan Tucker, Wheeler High School

Ironically, former Indiana stand-out Victor Oladipo was similarly left off the McDonald’s All-American list. A Tom Crean recruit turned into the No. 2 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Tom Crean and the Hoosiers have plenty of credibility taking recruits from high school and developing NBA made talent. Of recent, Indiana has developed 3 first round draft picks and 5 players currently on NBA or D-League affiliated rosters.

Barring that Thomas Bryant and/or O.G. Anunoby decide to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft, it could open up a spot immediately for Tucker to make an impact as a freshman.

This article originally appeared on