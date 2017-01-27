UNC-Wilmington reaches 20 wins, stay unbeaten in Colonial (Jan 26, 2017)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Chris Flemmings led with 18 points and six players reached double figures as UNC-Wilmington broke away from James Madison 87-76 on Thursday night to remain undefeated in Colonial Athletic Association play.

The Seahawks (20-2, 9-0) shot 55 percent from the field, with 16 3-pointers, and have notched back-to-back 20-win seasons for the second time in school history.

Ambrose Mosley hit three straight 3-pointers early in the second half, sparking a personal 9-2 run that put UNCW up 47-41. Flemmings drained back-to-back 3-pointers to start another run – capped by a Devcontae Cacok dunk – stretching the lead to 70-58.

Afer that, James Madison (6-16, 4-5) came within nine twice, but no closer.

Cacok finished with 16 points, on 8-for-10 shooting, with 10 rebounds. Denzel Ingram and Jordon Talley each scored 14 points; Talley added seven assists, Ambrose Mosley scored 12 and C.J. Bryce 11.

Jackson Kent led James Madison with 23 points and Shakir Brown added 18.