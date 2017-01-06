UNC Wilmington beats Drexel 90-72 to start 3-0 in CAA (Jan 05, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Devontae Cacok scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Denzel Ingram added another 22 points and UNC Wilmington rolled to a 90-72 victory over Drexel on Thursday night.

Cacok shot 9 of 10 from the floor while Ingram finished 8 of 14, made six 3-pointers, and had five assists. Chris Flemmings added 19 points with three 3s for UNC Wilmington (14-2, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association). C.J. Bryce had 11 points and matched a career-best with seven assists.

Rodney Williams had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Drexel (6-10, 0-3).

The Seahawks opened on a 21-5 run and built a 49-26 halftime lead. The Dragons pulled to 78-69 with 5:34 to play but didn’t get closer.

UNC Wilmington has won three straight since an 87-73 loss at Clemson on Dec. 28 that snapped an eight-game win streak.