UNC Recruiting: Tar Heels’ 2018 target Zion Williamson scores 53

Roy Williams watches as top 2018 target scores 53 points

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams was in attendance Tuesday night at the Chick-fil-A Classic to watch Spartanburg Day face off with Gray Collegiate.

In particular, he was there to see 2018 target Zion Williamson face off with 2017 UNC commit Jalek Felton.

And he wasn’t the only one.

Multiple sources at the event stated that a line of more than 1,500 people had formed outside the building two hours before game time.

Very few of those in attendance, if any, left disappointed.

Spartanburg Day won the game 73-53, but it was Zion Williamson who stole the show.

En route to his team’s victory, Williamson scored 53 points, setting a tournament record previously help by University of Texas sophomore Tevin Mack.

Not only did he score 73 percent of Spartanburg’s total points Tuesday night, but he did it with unbelievable efficiency.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward was 25-of-28 from the floor and hit all 24 of his shots inside the three-point line. He scored 25 points before halftime, many of which came on rim-rattling dunks that sent the capacity crowd into a frenzy.

“I just wanted to come out and get the win,” Williamson told USA Today. “It didn’t matter how many points I scored. That’s the only thing I focused on tonight.”

Williamson is the No. 2-ranked prospect in the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports’ Top 247 has him ranked as the top overall player in the class.

Williamson is UNC’s top target in the 2018 class and one that Roy Williams has prioritized in recent months. He currently holds offers from Arizona, Duke, Florida, Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina and UCLA among others.

