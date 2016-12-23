UNC Recruiting: Jarred Vanderbilt picks Kentucky over Tar Heels

Five-star forward Jarred Vanderbilt picks his school live on ESPNU just before Christmas

The North Carolina Tar Heels have missed out on another big basketball recruit.

The latest is from five-star prospect Jarred Vanderbilt, who announced he is going to Kentucky on Friday morning.

Vanderbilt selected the Wildcats over North Carolina, TCU and Oregon. Kentucky was considered to be the favorites from the start for the 2017 forward out of Houston.

The commitment came live on a stream via ESPNU’s Twitter and Facebook account as Vanderbilt made his verbal.

ESPNU EXCLUSIVE: No. 22 overall prospect in Class of 2017 @JVando_ announces his college commitment! WATCH: pic.twitter.com/UUJTFFgnxc — ESPNU (@ESPNU) December 23, 2016

For the Tar Heels, it’s another loss on a top recruit as they watch one go to Kentucky. UNC has missed on a few other big recruits this year as they look to add that elusive five-star to their 2017 class.

UNC currently has four recruits in their 2017 class with Jalek Felton, Brandon Huffman, Andrew Platek and Sterling Manley.

The Tar Heels will turn their attention to other big recruits such as Kevin Knox to fill a void in the back court. UNC will lose Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks to graduation this year, leaving some valuable spots open down low.

